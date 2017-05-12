Bernice Laverne (Minto) Westcott

Bernice is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Ann Westcott of Virginia Beach, VA; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bob Berry of Norwalk, OH; and her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Mary and Mark Westcott McKellop of Huntingdon, PA; and her six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her four brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be Monday, May 15th,2017 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 98 west Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 38 West League St. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Norwalk Public Library 46 West Main Street norwalk@norwalk.lib.oh.us are appreciated. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.