Ralph E. Dirlam

He was born May 17, 1948 to William and Ella Rose (Ball) Dirlam. Ralph graduated from Clyde High School in 1966. He worked for the Whirlpool Corp for 37 years, retiring in 2003 as the director of support operations and technology.

On August 7, 1970 he married Linda (Mason) and she survives in Clyde. Also surviving are their children: Michael (Amy) Dirlam of St. Joseph, Michigan; Mark (Annmarie) Dirlam of Buffalo, New York; and Erin (Frank) Mottola of Avon Lake, Ohio; grandchildren: Mason, Cameron, Harper, Finley, Luke, Scarlett, and Frank; his sisters: Sharon Meyer of Clyde; Charlotte (Pete) Gilmore of Clyde; Beverly (James) Schrickel of Clyde; Kelly (Jim) Unger of Milan. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.

Ralph was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clyde, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the City of Clyde Zoning Committee, a former City Councilman, a member of the Management Club, and had coached Little League baseball. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, cheering for Cleveland sports teams, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Christian Wake Services will be held Sunday at 3:30pm at the funeral home. His funeral mass will be 10:30am Monday, May 15, 2017 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clyde with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating. Burial will follow in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church; Clyde Food Pantry; or Clyde Public Library.

