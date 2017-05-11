Eugenia “Jeanie” Marr (nee Reynolds) Gilger

Born in Logan, Ohio on July 21, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Dr. D.C and Velma (nee Conkle) Reynolds.

She graduated from Greenwich High School and the Oberlin School of Business.

Jeanie was a member of the Greenwich United Methodist Church. She had been active in Girl Scouts, 4-H Club, Twentieth Century Reading Club and the Republican Party.

She loved being with her family and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanie is survived by her husband of 74 years, John R. Gilger; their children, Dr. Larry R. Gilger of Atlanta, Georgia and Rebecca (James) Smith of Greenwich, Ohio; grandchildren, Shawn (Cindy) Smith, Thad (Tammy) Smith, Leigha (Tim) McCormack and Laura (Chris) Keysor all of Greenwich, Ohio; great- grandchildren, Heath, Chase, Breanna, Samuel, Chanler, Marcus, Jackson, Whitney, Max, Owen, Olivia and Emma; 2 step great-grandchildren, Madyson and Kennedy; 2 great-great-grandchildren, William and Bryden and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Felicia A. (Robert) Young and Judith L. (Raymond) Baumgarn.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service at Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich with Pastor Lori Douglas Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions can be directed to the Greenwich United Methodist Church, 18 East Main Street, Greenwich, Ohio 44837; Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or the South Central Music Parents, 3305 Greenwich Angling Road, Greenwich, Ohio 44837. Words of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.