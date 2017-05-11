Christopher Mark “Turk” Sloan

Chris was an Eagle Scout, an Army veteran and a former member of the Tri-Community Joint Fire Department in Greenwich. He had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and had been a member of the American Legion Riders. He had worked as a Deputy with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department and had owned the Family Outfitter hunting store in Delphi. Mr. Sloan spent many years working as a carpenter and more recently as an electrician with Steve’s Electrical in Lafayette, LA.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in- law, Jennie and Bob Grose of Willard; nieces and nephew, Tricia (Jason) Bowles, Brad (Stacia) Grose, and Megan Grose; great niece and nephews, Huxley, Graylie and Truitt Grose; stepmom Florene Sloan, and special friend Felecie Landry and her family of St. Martinville, Louisiana as well as many dear friends.

Mr. Sloan has donated his body to Louisiana State University for research. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503.