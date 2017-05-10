She was born on July 16, 1938 in Weiler in den Bergen, Germany to the late Josef Christian Krieg and Ottilie (Haldenwanger). She was employed by Norwalk “Upholstery” Furniture, Therm-O-Disc of Mansfield, Fanny Farmer and Norstat of Norwalk and Progress Plastics of Bellevue. She was a member of Norwalk Eagles Aerie 711. She enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren, crocheting, cooking and baking, games of chance and playing cards.

Irmgard is survived by her children; Timmy Bechtler, Tammy (Jeff Keefer), Sonja (John Young); grandchildren; Petra (Lori Vance), Gaby, John, Adam, Amber, Tori, Jonathon, Greg (Kimberly) Johnson; great grandchildren; Christian, Alexia, Cheyanne, Skielur, Mekenzie, Kendall, Harley, Savannah and Giuliana; brothers; Anton, Rudolf, Alfons, Erich all of Germany; sisters; Emma Schweizer of Norwalk, Erna Heger, Kriszentia Tonhäuser, Edeltraut, all of Germany; numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walton Jarvis; brothers; Bernhard, Manfred, Helmut; sister; Klara.

Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Also Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of service at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family.