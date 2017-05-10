Carol (Carruthers) Rock

She was born June 4, 1937 in Lorain, Ohio to Howard and Geraldine (Fees) Carruthers.

Carol was one of eight children. During her early childhood, Carol lived in Florida and California. She attended both Sandusky Schools and St. Mary’s after her family returned to Sandusky. Carol was the optician for Dr. Charles Everett and retired in 1986. As a young woman, Carol raced sports cars and participated in gymkhanas. Carol was an avid bowler for most of her adult life. She enjoyed playing cards, hosting family events, and parties with friends. She also loved to cook, discuss politics, buy purses, and travel. Jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, and ceramics were among her favorite activities.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Steven) Osterling of Huron and Kathleen (Mark) Rider of Sandusky; her sisters, Sue Lechner of Florida and Bonnie Carruthers of Huron; her brother, Mark Carruthers of Florida; her grandsons, Jason Biglin, Samuel Osterling, and Adam Osterling; great grandchildren, Amy, Lexi, Tyler and Jordan; her step-daughters, Elizabeth Johnson and Christine Warren-Hand, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Carol is also survived by her dear friends, Howard and Virginia Sidowski of Fremont. Finally, she is survived by her dog, Joe - a constant companion and great comfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald V. Rock, whom she married in 1978, as well as her brothers Hal, Thomas, and John, and sister Phyllis Noyes.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Friday, May 12 from 4-7pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, May 13 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, 2602 Bogart Rd., Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Carol’s memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

