Gloria “Glo” Jean (Williams) Ebinger

She was born July 4, 1941 in Austin, IN to the late Robert and Mattie (Barnett) Williams. She was a graduate of Austin High School. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and gardening, and was an avid Cavs, Indians and Browns fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald D. Ebinger to whom she married June 18, 1960; children, Bart, Beverlee and Beth Ebinger; grandchildren, Ashlee, Aimee, Elizabeth, Mathew, Amanda, Tyler, Anthony, Amber, and Taylor, Aleesha; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Williams and Robert Williams Jr.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com