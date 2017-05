Mr. Hedden is survived by his sister: Linda (Keith) Shook of Willard, 3 nieces: Libby (Michelle Kirk) Shook of Mason, OH, Karen Hill of Willard and Lisa Shook of Baltimore, MD along with 6 great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Attica Venice Township Cemetery, Attica. The staff of the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com