Sharen Smith

She was born on June 30, 1951 in Norwalk to Frederick and Annabelle (Berner) Hespeler. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1970. Sharen had worked at the Huron Dairy Queen since 1985. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church at Union Corners, and the Berlin Township Fire Debs, where she served as Secretary, and the Jack and Jill Bowling League. She enjoyed gardening, collecting dolls and spoons and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Ray, her parents Frederick and Annabelle, her children, Heather (Charles IV) Ruggles, of Ruggles Beach, Chad (Soky) Smith, United States Navy, stationed in Virginia Beach and Tara (Douglas) Tommas, of Monroeville, twin sister Karen Merson, of Oklahoma City, sisters Margaret (Bill Judge) Wiles, of Wakeman, Doris (Steve) Smith, of Urbandale, IA, and Annette (Steve) Towry, of Claremore, OK, six grandchildren, Charles (Grace) Ruggles V, Cole and Wade Ruggles, Faith and Kelley Tommas, Gabriella Lustgarten, her mother-in-law Ethel Lois Smith, of Berlin Heights, special friends Paul and Laura Knott, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her father-in-law Donald Smith.

Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Berlin Township Fire Station 1. Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 at the St. John Lutheran Church, at the corner of St Rt 250 and Scheid Road. Pastor Stacy Lauer-Scovanner. Burial will follow at Peaks Cemetery on Darrow Road near Huron.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Township Fire Department or the PKD Foundation.