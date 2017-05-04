Patricia Ann Mahl

Mrs. Mahl was born in Tiffin on March 23, 1936 to the now deceased Harry P. and Rose Marie (Schreiner) Smith.

“Patty” was a 1954 graduate of Attica High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bellevue and the Bellevue VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She retired in 1983, after 28 years of service to General Telephone where she had worked in accounting but could be termed as a “jack of all trades”.

On June 20, 1981, she married John A. Mahl. He survives, along with her in-laws, Patrick and Grace Mahl, Thomas and Beverly Mahl, Oliver and Judy Mahl and Kenneth and Shirley Mahl all of Willard. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Patty was the last of her siblings. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Agnes Bogner, Doris Provenzae and Eleanor Pifher and one brother, Richard H. Smith.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Mary 7, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue from 2-6:00 pm. The Rosary will be recited prior to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. The funeral mass will be on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bellevue, Ohio with Rev. Scott Kramer, of the Sorrowful Mother Shrine, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Bellevue.

Memorials may be made to Sorrowful Mother Shrine or St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund, in care of Immaculate Conception Church.

