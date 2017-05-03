Marion Esposito

He was born April 6, 1915 in New Milford, Ohio to Gaetano and Rosa (Scavariello) Esposito. Marion graduated from the Class of 1933 from the Rootstown Ward Davis School. During the Great Depression he was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp stationed in West Virginia in which he always took great pride. Marion was a US Army veteran of WWII as a member of the 6th Engineer, 6th Infantry Division.

He was married to the love of his life, the former Cecilia Marie Mendiola, from their wedding in November 1940 until her death in October 2004. He was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 1055 and was sworn in as a Ravenna Ward 3 Councilman by Judge Caris in January 1974. He was the owner of Esposito Insurance in Ravenna until his retirement at the age of 85.

Survivors include his children Mary Ann Kuhar, Charlene (Stephen) Williams, Ronald (Christine) Esposito, Lucille Reedy, Patricia (James) Pringle, Cecilia (Monty) Mees, Madonna Esposito and Karen, 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son Gerald, and siblings Mary Vaughn, Anne Brown, William, Albert, Louis and Joseph Esposito.

Calling hours will be from 5 - 8 PM Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM Friday, May 5, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna with Father William Kraynak officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Ravenna. The family would like to thank Dr. Lucy Jury of the Visiting Physicians Association and Grace Hospice of Uniontown for the outstanding care given in last week of his life. Special mention to granddaughters Marisa Giffard and Stefani Esposito for their loving and professional nursing care as well.

Donations may be made to the Reed Memorial Library or Reed Memorial Library Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.