John Ostheimer

He was born on September 15, 1948 in Sandusky OH, to the late Henry and Marguerite (Kromer) Ostheimer and has lived in the Collins area for 47 years. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Sandusky. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his service he worked at American Crayon, Union Chain, Nickels Farm, Grill Meats, and most recently for Bettcher Industries. He was also a lifelong farmer who loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Norwalk Eagles, Vermilion VFW and, AMVETS.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Mary Jo (Buchanan), his daughters, Melissa Johnson, of Berlin Heights, Sally (Dave) Poorman, of Mansfield, Michele Ostheimer, of Monroeville, eight grandchildren, siblings, Henry (Dee) Ostheimer, of Berlin Heights, Sister Mary Barbara Ostheimer SND, of Toledo, Sister Mary Kenneth Ostheimer SND, of Toledo, Stephen Ostheimer, of FL, Teresa Knauer, of Mantua, OH, Mary Kucha, of Fremont, Rosemarie Capucini, of Monroeville, Sarajane (Fred) Porter, of Toledo, Ann Ostheimer, of Toledo, Peter (Cindy) Ostheimer, of Findlay, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph J. Ostheimer and Edward C. Ostheimer.

Friends may call on Friday May 5 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. On Saturday May 6, there will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at 11:00 am. Burial will take place on Monday May 8 at 11:00 am at the Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman, Ohio. Melvin Sayler will be officiating.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.