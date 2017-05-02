Frank Charles Seitz

Frank was born on March 7, 1927 in Sandusky, OH to the late Wilford and Dorothy Marion (Fisher) Seitz.

Frank was a 1945 graduate from Sandusky High School. He served in the US Army from 1946 to 1947 as a medic at Fitz Simmons General Hospital in Denver, CO and later Percy Jones General Hospital in Battlecreek, MI. He attended Kenyon College in Gambier, OH and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1950 with a degree in History. Prior to retirement, Frank was a product development manager for the American Crayon Company of Sandusky for 35 years. Frank was a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dublin, OH, the American Legion Post 527 of Milan, the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, Perseverance Lodge No. 0329 of Sandusky and the Royal Arch Masons, Chapter 135 of Milan. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed bike riding, refinishing furniture, reading about history, and building model boats and airplanes.

Frank married Jane Mapp of Chicago, IL on August 15, 1954 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Sandusky. The couple was married 54 years.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Christina (Jerry) Gilliland of Wayne, OH and Jeannine (Steve) Gradeless of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Bryan (Jordon) Gilliland of Ogden, UT, Eric Gilliland of Fort Collins, CO and Aimee Gradeless of Dublin, OH and great-granddaughter Aubrielle Gilliland.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Jane in 2008.

Private family services and burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Frank's memory may do so to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 7121 Muirfield Drive, Dublin, OH 43016 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004 or at www.jdrf.org.

