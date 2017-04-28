Janet M. Gerber

She was born March 16, 1942 in Norwalk and was a 1960 graduate of Norwalk High School. Janet was employed at Monroeville High School as a secretary for many years, where the staff referred to her as ‘Gerbs’. Prior to this, she worked in the St. Joseph Parish office, St. Joseph School office and at Norwalk Furniture. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Janet truly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting them and watching them in all their events. She looked forward to watching the Monroeville football games on Friday nights and was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, taking care of her puppies and genealogy. She and her husband Richard visited Germany to see some of her family members that she met through her genealogy.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Lohmann; three sons, Keith (Karen) Gerber, John Gerber, and Kenny (June) Gerber, all of Monroeville; seven grandchildren, Joshua Niedermeier, Chelsea (Jarrett Roesch) Niedermeier, Bree Niedermeier, Krista Gerber, Kevin Gerber, Bailey Billman and Grace Billman; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Palmer, Adrian Carroll and Anna Marie Carroll; two brothers, Donald (Barbara) Zureich of Simpsonville, S.C., William (Linda) Zureich of Norwalk; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Gerber in 2005; her father, Edwin Zureich and her mother and stepfather, Margaret (Allen) Donald Grinold; two sisters, Virginia Butcher and Ruth Fisher.

Friends may call Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2017 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville with Fr. Ronald A. Schock officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.