Thomas F. Layton

Thomas was born on September 7, 1946 in Reed, WV to the late Jesse and Edith Marie (Butts) Layton.

Thomas was a 1964 graduate from Sandusky High School. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 83 and the Orioles Club. Tom enjoyed motorcycles and racing motorcycles. He started racing bikes in 1976 in Bithlo, FL. Over the years, he switched from bikes to cars and back again, in the early 1980's he started running bikes only. In the late 80's, he gave up racing bikes for about 20 years. In 2007 he started racing bikes again, exclusively the same bike he has now, a 2005 nitrous huffing Suzuki Hayabusa. His last race and fastest race in Muncie, IN at 70 years old, the weekend before he passed away was 8.2 at 120 mph. Tom passed the need for speed on to his children and grandchildren. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, brother and his little dog, Lexi.

Tom took just as much pride in driving his fuel truck as he did riding his bikes. He loved talking to his customers and co-workers and spreading his smile. He was always excited to jump in his truck and hit the road every day. He will be greatly missed by The Coles Energy and Mickey Mart family.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary (Fisher) Layton, whom he married on April 1, 2014. He is also survived by his daughter, Tabitha (Jason) Thom of Bellevue; son, Tim Layton of Toledo; grandchildren, Makayla, Cole, J.D., Allysa and Jet; brother, Gary (Tina) Layton of Sandusky and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Babcock officiating. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to Thomas's memory may do so to the Bikers Memorial Fund at the American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared on line at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.