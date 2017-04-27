She was born February 23, 1943 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Florin "Shorty" and Sarah (Evans) Figley. Pat was a 1961 graduate of Willard High School and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and First Church of God in Ashland. She loved serving the Lord, spending time with her family, and going to her grandkids activities. Pat also enjoyed annual trips to the ocean, coffee with her best friends, reminiscing with her classmates, gospel sings, tent revivals, and spoiling the family pets.

She is survived by her husband, Doyle Magers, whom she married May 28, 1966; 3 daughters, Pamela (Brian) Awwiller of Shelby, Amanda Magers of Plymouth and Rebecca Magers of Plymouth; and two grandchildren, Jarrad Awwiller and Jarica Awwiller.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by loved one, Charles F. Haspeslagh.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. The funeral will be on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace United Methodist Church in Willard with Rev. Luigi Perez officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Willard or First Church of God in Ashland, Ohio. Online condolences can made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com