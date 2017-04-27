logo

Kevin R. Kuhn

GALION — Kevin R. Kuhn, age 60, of Galion, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 5, 1956 in Willard, Ohio to Norman Edward and Marilyn Louise (Hartschuh) Kuhn. Kevin was a Willard High School graduate and earned a bachelor's degree in education from OSU. His work ethic was shown through his careers in shipbuilding, teaching and antique dealing. He enjoyed playing guitar, especially in family jam sessions. His other hobbies included birding, boating, fishing, target shooting and home projects. Kevin will be remembered by his clever sense of humor, encouraging words and loyalty to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Alt) Kuhn, whom he married on June 22, 1979; daughter, Alicia (Nathan) Dyer of Mt. Gilead; mother, Marilyn Kuhn; brothers, Keith Kuhn and Ken (Pam) Kuhn; mother-in-law, Alice Alt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter (Gail) Alt, Susan Alt, Carolyn (Mike) Sanders, Cliff (Cindy) Alt and Ed (Amy) Alt; nieces and nephews, Collin, Cameron, Sarah, Rachel, Zac, Caleb, Addy and Becca.

He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Kuhn; father-in-law, Urban Alt and nephew, Kevin Alt.

Visitation will be at the Christian Alliance Church, 1609 S Conwell Ave, Willard, OH 44890 on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Bart McKelvey officiating. Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com