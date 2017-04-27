Charles E. Dillingham

He was born June 18, 1926 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Edwin H. and Lucille E. (Nugent) Dillingham. Charles graduated from Norwalk High School in 1944, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during W.W. II.

He was a resident of California from 1968 until his return to Norwalk, Ohio, in 1992.

Charles was a flooring installer for Echkart Flooring, Norwalk, Ohio, Fisher Wayside Furniture of Norwalk, Ohio, Hills Interiors of Norwalk, Ohio, and was the former co-owner of Commercial Interior Performance Company of Santa Anna, California.

He was an avid golfer at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, also enjoyed bowling, bingo, and playing baseball and softball.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Patricia Clifton of Norwalk, Ohio, by his daughter, Sandra Taylor of Bellevue, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Dawn Hartley, David Signs, and Jeff Signs, by his great grandchildren, Alex and Reagan Hartley, and David Signs III, and by his step son, Dana Clifton of Wakeman, Ohio. Charles is also survived by his siblings, James Dillingham of Bellevue, Ohio, Nancy Schnee of Monroeville, Ohio, Shirley (Jack) Bores of Monroeville, Ohio, and Peggy (Ted) McGinn of Monroeville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by 3 sons, by two brothers in infancy, and by his sister, Doris Kessler.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartland Hospice Service, 907 West State Street, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.