Phyllis Jane Smith

Phyllis was born July 28, 1943 in Mansfield, OH and was a 1961 graduate of Norwalk High School. She attended Providence School of Nursing and became a Nurse’s Aide, then, a Licensed Practical Nurse, and finally, a Registered Nurse. She worked 35 years at Fisher-Titus Medical Center and 10 years in the office of Dr. Revelas, DPM. She also spent many years with the Norwalk Ambulance Service and as a personal caregiver. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years, Girl Scout leader for 25 years, Den Mother for 5 years, Ladies of the American Legion over 40 years, and an active member at St. Paul Catholic Church. Her passion was spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered fondly for her fun loving personality and sense of humor. She enjoyed sports, outdoor activities, crafting, traveling, and especially ice cream.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert C. Smith of Norwalk; and daughter, Beth (John) McFadden of Norwalk; four grandchildren, Josh, Devin, Madison and Colin; great-grandchild, Ledger McFadden; siblings, Tamyra (David) Huffman of VA, Scott (Adrian) Armstrong of FL and Mark Armstrong of Sandusky; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph (Hazel) Armstong and mother, Helen L. Washington; and brothers, Raymond Armstrong and Bill Fyffe.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 1:30 P.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk with the Monsignor Kenneth Morman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.