Nathan Scott Kessler

He was born on December 24, 1966 in Willard, Ohio to Paul and Linda (Branham) Kessler and had been a life long Plymouth/Willard resident. Scott was a 1985 graduate of Plymouth High School and had been employed with Pepperidge Farm in Willard for 30 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force having served at the Lahm Air Force Base in Mansfield. Scott enjoyed camping, fishing, NASCAR, and tinkering, and most of all playing with his grandson, Liam.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle M. (Roth) Kessler, whom he married on April 23, 1988; three children, Melinda Kessler (Brandon Kamann), Christopher Kessler, and Heather Kessler (Chris King) all of Willard; a grandson, Liam Kessler; his parents, Linda and Paul Kessler of Plymouth; and a sister, Lori (Royce) Reed of Lawrenceburg, TN.

He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra and Curt Roth.

Visitation will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM where a memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM with Reverend Linda Kaufman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com