Janice M. (Smith) Dean

Janice is preceded in death by her father, Roger Smith. She is survived by her mother, Arlene Smith; 2 children: Robert Dean and Kathryn (Donald) Millar; grandson: Dylan Millar; siblings: Dean (Jane) Smith, Cliff (Sue) Smith, Ron (Debra) Smith, Sharon (Frank) Bishop, Eileen (Keith) Squires, Marilyn (Dave) Woods, Sue Buchanan and many nieces and nephews. Janice lived for her family and she will be deeply missed.

A friend and family gathering will precede the services at New Haven United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Aaron Meadows officiating. Memorial gifts may be given to the New Haven United Methodist Church through the funeral home. The Staff of the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com.