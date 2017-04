She was born April 15, 1939 in Chester Hill, PA to John C. and Ardath (Woodside) Helsel.

Survived by her children, Laura (Gary) Griffin of Iowa and Brian (Joan) Ullman of North Fairfield.

Private interment will be held at Philipsburg, PA at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.