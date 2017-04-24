Melvin C. “Mel” Dreger

He was born December 19, 1934 the son of Robert and Irene (Eckhoff) Dreger.

Mr. Dreger was a 1953 graduate of North Olmsted High School and attended Ohio University. He was employed for 38 years by the Columbia Gas Company and served as area manager for Bellevue, Fostoria, and Tiffin. He was a member of Kiwanis for 11 years and served as the 50th President; The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce where he served as President for two years; the Bellevue Band Boosters; the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce President for 2 years; and was also a member of the Fostoria and Tiffin Rotary Clubs.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Dunn), whom he married June 23, 1956 in Colorado Springs, CO; Two sons: William (Kathy) Dreger of Bellevue, James (Kelly) Dreger of Hilliard, OH; Grandchildren: Ashley Adams, Meghan (Matthew) Ault, Christopher Dreger; and 6 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Dreger, and granddaughter, Britney Dreger Zarlino.

Friends will be received on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 5 p.m. until a funeral service officiated by Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy begins at 7:30 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue.

Memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Fostoria, 339 Sandusky St., Fostoria, OH 44830