Frederick E. Sayre

He was born September 9, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Jim M. and Vina (Berkley) Sayre and came to this area when he was 12 years old. Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a self-employed truck driver, and enjoyed tractor pulls, and tinkering.

Fred is survived by his son and daughter in law, Dennis and Deb Sayre of Willard, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Chris, Jim, Amy, and Matt Sayre, by 9 great grandchildren, and by his brother, LeRoy Sayer of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Sayre in 2016, by his son, James Sayre in 1987, by his grandson, Chad Sayre, and by his brother, Elroy Sayre. There will be no calling hours or service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 775 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44907. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.