Eleanor Hill Knupke

Eleanor was born September 22, 1923 at Prout Station, Erie County, the daughter of the late Clinton and Elma (Hill) Downing. She grew up on the family farm that is now NASA Plum Brook and where she worked during WWII. She was a 1941 graduate of Sandusky High School.

She had previously worked at Erie County AAA Agriculture Office and then at Ferrell Cheek Steel Foundry. On August 21,1948 she married Gene G. Knupke and he died March 3, 2004. Together they raised their family and lived in North Fairfield, Berlin Heights, Mansfield, and Loudonville the last 20 years. Eleanor loved writing letters, poetry and had published a book of her own verses entitled, “Verses from The Heart”. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Loudonville, Little Washington Homemakers Club, Carriage Trailer Club, and Chit-Chat Club, Norwalk since 1947.

She is survived by four daughters: Linda Applegate of Perrysville, Peggy Baker of Columbus, Sue (Lloyd) Wineinger of Texas, and Debra (Richard) Noel of Mansfield; five grandsons: Travis Myers, Tim (Hope) Silva, David Silva, Jonathan (Tina) Applegate, and Seth (Tiffany) Applegate; three great-grandchildren: David Jr., Aiden, and Rachel Renee Silva; and one sister: Agnes Camp of Milan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson: Michael Silva, a sister: Margaret Ohlemaker, and three brothers: Norris, Clinton Jr., and Robert Downing.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 10:30am in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE with Rev. Scott Henderson officiating. Graveside services will begin at 2:30pm Wednesday in Perkins Township Cemetery, Sandusky. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Loudonville Fire Department, Inc., 200 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio 44842, or Zion Lutheran Church, 222 East Main Street, Loudonville, Ohio 44842. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com