Anthony N. “Tony” Ruffing

He was born February 2, 1960 in Sandusky and was a 1978 graduate of Monroeville High School and Ehove. Tony was employed as a carpenter with the Homan Construction Company, Norwalk. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroeville, the Knights of Columbus, St. John Newman Chapter 1117, was the President of his ‘Man Cave’ and a loyal Cleveland Indians fan. Tony was a very talented carpenter, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, family barbecues and his pride and joy was his 1980 Z-28 Camaro.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Powers, whom he married on October 2, 2004, one son: Eric (Natallie) Ruffing of Chillicothe, OH., three daughters: Katie (Nathan) Tea of Clyde, Jennifer (Jeff Coffman) Ruffing and Amy (Shanelle Duncan) Ruffing, both of Norwalk, his mother: Evelyn Ruffing of Monroeville, two grandchildren: Olivia & Emma Ruffing, one brother: Andrew (Barbara) Ruffing of Lone Tree, CO., two sisters: Donna (Brian) Loux of Powell, OH., and Sister Joella Ruffing, SND of Delphos, OH., nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father Francis Ruffing, one sister: Eileen Ruffing and his grandparents.

Friends may call from 2:00- 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville. Father Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Northern Ohio Chapter, 5700 Brecksville Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Condolence may be shared with family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.