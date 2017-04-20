Joanne Marie Hartley,

Joanne was a member of the VFW and Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed watching NASCAR, knitting and crocheting. More than anything she had a deep devotion to her 5 grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, Shawn Hartley of Troy, OH, Travis Hartley of Attica, and Rick Hartley Jr. of Clyde; 5 grandchildren; a brother, Gerard “Jerry” Schneider of Monroeville; sisters: Martha (Bugs) Justi of Milan, OH, Frieda (Don) Miller of Wooster, OH, and Sharon (Ray) Schock of Bloomville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Rick Hartley Sr.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at Bellevue Cemetery. Following burial everyone is invited to the VFW Post 1238, 2001 E. Main Street, Bellevue for a Celebration of Life at NOON.

Joanne’s family would like to thank Dr. Reese, Siedman Cancer Center, Fr. Ron Schock, Heartland Hospice, and a very special thanks to Susan Royster R.N.

Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Firelands Siedman Cancer Center, Heartland Hospice, Sandusky County Cancer Services, F.A.C.T., or Fish and Loaves, Bellevue.