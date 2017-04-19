Jason E. Martin

He was born August 20, 1975 in Norwalk and was a 1994 graduate of Monroeville High School. During his high school days, Jason was active in FFA and 4-H. He has had various jobs and was a 4-H advisor with the Monroeville & Country 4-H Club. He also loved spending time with his children.

He is survived by his three children, Kadon, Brice and Eva Martin, all of Monroeville; his mother, Holly Briggs of Fremont; father, Kenneth (Karen) Martin of Monroeville; siblings, Joshua (Amy) Martin, Ryan (Lauren) Martin, Kyle (Leanne) Martin, all of Monroeville, Keith (Cassy) Holley and Ann Briggs, both of Fremont; maternal grandmother, Colleen McCoy of Mansfield; paternal grandfather, Melvin Martin of Monroeville; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph E. Scherer; paternal grandmother, Viola Martin; grandparents, Richard and Mary Louise Kerner.

Cremation has taken place. A Time of Remembrance will be Friday, April 21, 2017, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.