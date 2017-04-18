Wyatt Michael Schalk

Wyatt was a 2013 graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and a student at Tiffin University where he was studying music and voice, which was his passion. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, generosity, and love of helping others just to see them smile. He also loved sports, participating in varsity football, basketball and baseball at Bellevue.

Along with his parents, Wyatt is survived by his grandparents: Robert and Fay Acree, William and Marilyn Stevens, and Beverly Stevens; brother, William Schalk; sisters, Whitney Schalk and Wyanna Schalk; half-brother, Wally Klinski; step brothers: Kevin, John, and Jeffrey Smith; step sisters, Katherine (Dylan) Orwig and Elizabeth Smith; and niece, Claire; Uncles: Bryan (Dawnitta) Schalk, Jon Stevens, Billy Stevens, Steven (April) Stevens; Aunts: Wendy (Dave) Siesel, Shelly (Robert) McCormack, Cindy (Gary) Foster, Mandy (Steven) Dull, and Stephanie (Mel) Moore; numerous cousins and many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Schalk and aunt, Amy Schalk.

Friends will be received on Friday, April 21, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St., Bellevue, Ohio 44811. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Bellevue Athletic Boosters or the Bellevue Gridiron Foundation.

