William A. Drown

Bill attended Thompson School and graduated from Bellevue Senior High School in 1970. He worked as a farmer but also had a passion for history and served on the Historic Lyme Village Board, authored, “Bellevue & Lyme Village” – Images of America Series. A member of Seybert United Methodist Church, Mr. Drown served as the East Ohio Conference Archivist and Historian of the United Methodist Church, and head of the Bishop John Seybert/Flat Rock Area Cluster.

Mr. Drown is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Horne) Drown, whom he married February 14, 1981 at Seybert UMC; a son, Andrew (Melissa) Drown; 2 grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Ryan and Ana Drown; and brother-in-law, Rev. Jim McKenzie, all of Bellevue.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary McKenzie and aunt, Wanda Kaufman-Isaac.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 11-1p.m. at Seybert UMC, 442 West Main Street, Bellevue where a memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Historic Lyme Village.

