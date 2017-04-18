Helen L. Zerkle

Mrs. Zerkle was formerly married to Howard Zerkle and is survived by her daughters: Marcia E. West of Willard, Diane L. (Tim) Daniel of Willard, son: Stewart A. (Judy V.) Zerkle of Republic, 5 grandchildren: Jeremy B. Albright, Stephanie M. Arnold, Jason G. Wilson, Lindsay Mies, and Blake C. Wilson, 3 step grandchildren: Holly, Jill and Abby Daniel, 4 great grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother: Richard Coll and grandson: Joshua West.

Friends may call Friday April 21, 2017 from 4-7 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard Street, Willard with the funeral services being held Saturday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made a www.lindseykocher.come