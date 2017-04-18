logo

Helen L. Zerkle

WILLARD — Helen L. Zerkle, 82, of Willard passed Monday, April 17, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Toledo. She was born July 30, 1934 in DeKalb County, IN to the late Harold and Mildred (Arford) Coll. Mrs. Zerkle was a graduate of Butler High School, Class of 1952, where she was valedictorian of her class. She was employed at Starbuck Optometrist, Hookway Eye Care, and Schodorf Plumbing and Heating. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she displayed her love for music by playing the piano, organ and singing in the choir. She was a member of the Huron County Republican party and was a precinct captain for voting as well as a volunteer at the Starting Point and Mercy Hospital of Willard. She had a passion for spending time with her grandchildren and following them in their life activities along with traveling and organizing trips. She loved her sports teams including Ohio State, Cavs, Browns and the Tribe.

Mrs. Zerkle was formerly married to Howard Zerkle and is survived by her daughters: Marcia E. West of Willard, Diane L. (Tim) Daniel of Willard, son: Stewart A. (Judy V.) Zerkle of Republic, 5 grandchildren: Jeremy B. Albright, Stephanie M. Arnold, Jason G. Wilson, Lindsay Mies, and Blake C. Wilson, 3 step grandchildren: Holly, Jill and Abby Daniel, 4 great grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother: Richard Coll and grandson: Joshua West.

Friends may call Friday April 21, 2017 from 4-7 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard Street, Willard with the funeral services being held Saturday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made a www.lindseykocher.come