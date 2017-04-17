Leroy Kenneth (Lee) Borsick

Lee was born in Sandusky, Ohio on July 14, 1927 to Loretta (Mace) and August Borsick. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the Battalion Personnel Division in Paris, France, and was honorably discharged on February 26, 1947.

On August 2, 1952, Lee married Monica Scharf. They later divorced.

Lee was an employee of Routh Packing Company in Sandusky, retiring in 1989. In 1997, he moved to Montrose, Colorado.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lester Borsick of Norwalk. He is survived by his children: Ray (Jane) Borsick of Norwalk, son Bob (Melissa) Borsick of Topeka, Kansas, daughter Karen (Loye) Green of Omaha, Nebraska, daughter Sue (Bud) Aldridge of Montrose, Colorado, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Cremation was performed by Crippen Funeral Home of Montrose. A graveside service will be held at the Sand Hill Cemetery in Sandusky, later this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s name to Hope West Hospice Care Center, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, Co 81401.