Eva Mae (Evans) Sparks

She was born Feb. 4, 1944 in Beech Fork in Adams County, Ohio, to the late Harry Raymond Evans and the late Madge (Howard) Evans. She married Murvil Lee Sparks Sr. on Sept. 5, 1987, and he proceeded her in death.

She was retired from Galion LLC.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Dean and Robert Eugene Evans; sisters, Betty Lou and Elizabeth Lynn Evans; her son, Richard Keith Evans; a stepson, Murvil Lee Sparks Jr.; and a grandson Shawn Michael Evans.

She leaves behind a brother, Russell Raymond Evans of Savannah, Ga.; a sister, Judy Kay (Evans) Patterson of New Washington; a daughter, Loucinda Kay (Evans) Gayheart of Willard and a step-daughter Dana Lynn Sparks of W.Va.; sons, Harry Shawn Evans and Manuel Lee Sparks Sr., both of Tiro, and a stepson Richard Alan Sparks of W.Va.; two nieces, three nephews, eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio 4890. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.Lindseykocher.com.