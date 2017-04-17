Elizabeth (Betsy) J. King

Betsy graduated from Wellington High School in 1981. She attended Lorain County Community College where she earned an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked at preschools in Oberlin, Wellington and Norwalk, spending the last 16 years at Norwalk Head Start.

Betsy was a member of the United Church of Christ in Wellington, and recently had been attending St. John’s United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir and assisted in the children’s programs. She worked on the staff for the OCUCC at Temple Hills and was a volunteer counselor and director at Pilgrim Hills for 25 years. She had a passion for sharing Jesus with children, and loved sharing that experience with other adults. She was loved by many at camp and will be terribly missed.

She is survived by her aunt, Carole Adkins, aunt, Ardith and uncle Sid Jordan, uncle, Bob King, cousin, Sandi Styer and numerous other loving relatives as well as her beloved cats Massie and Millie. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Kathy, grandparents, Russell and Louise Jordan and Matt and Marian King, and cousin Ted Styer.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, April 19, from 5-8 at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Memorial contributions may be made to OCUCC, 6161 Busch Blvd., Suite 100, Columbus, Ohio 43229.

Funds will go toward reopening Temple Hills, one of the camps Betsy so dearly loved. Online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.