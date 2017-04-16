Michael Stone Flickinger

Born Sept. 2, 1953, Mike’s life, like the short stories he penned, naturally divided into three acts. It opens in an idyllic boyhood in Norwalk as the middle child in a family of five children. During those early years, in between fishing outings and summer trips to Cedar Point, Michael credited his first teacher, his mom, for kindling the lifelong enthusiasm for poetry and writing that he held until his passing. It was a pleasure for Mike to receive his formal education from Norwalk High School, graduating in 1971 and from Wittenberg University, graduating in 1975.

In his youth, first as a student and later as a social worker and teacher, Mike’s kindheartedness and wanderlust led him across the country, to India, Mexico, Canada, Venezuela and back, Marriage and the birth of his three children would follow along with resettlement in Lorain and a steady job at Ford Motor Company. His long hair and adventurous streak were quickly abandoned in favor of bedtime stories, furry and feathered pets, trips to the lake, eggs Benedict, letters from Santa and News from Lake Wobegon.

Mike’s last years though tragically abbreviated, were abundant in the comforts and company of family and friends, which he vauled above anything else. He relocated south to Raleigh, N.C. to more closely share in the lives of his adult children and witness the start of their own families. He traveled the open road for an interstate delivery company, wrote a Civil War novel and finally witnessed a Cleveland professional sports team championship. For the generations fortunate enough to have come into Mike’s orbit, pulled in by the gravity of his decency and generosity, he will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Mike is survived by his three children, Andrea (Justin) Osborn, Franz (Anri) Flickinger and Nicholas Flickinger; his mother, Sarah Flickinger; four siblings, Charles (Ann) Flickinger, John (Laurie) Flickinger, Ann (Bruce) Higley and Beth (Erik) Swain; the mother of children and dear friends Yenly and Joe Clancy; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews whom he adored. He was proceeded in death by his father, K. Slone Flickiner.

A memorial service honoring Mike’s life was held on Monday, April 17 in Sanford, N.C. and a service will be heldat the First Presbytarian Church in Norwalk at a later date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made in Mike’s honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which has so much work lleft to do, at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, Cal.