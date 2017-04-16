Ira Griffith

He was born June 18, 1943 in Robbins, TN, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 51 years moving from TN.

Ira worked on the assembly line for Ford Motor Co., Lorain for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

He had attended the Sandusky Church of God and was a member of the UAW #425. Ira enjoyed Bluegrass music and gardening. His love for Bluegrass music led him to organize the First Class Bluegrass music concerts at the Commodore's Place in Vermilion. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte (nee Webb) Griffith of Vermilion; sons, Brian (Tamela) Griffith of Vermilion, Jeff (Shannon) Griffith of Huron, and Chris (Lori) Griffith of Norwalk; 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Justen, Kayla, Ethan, Alison, Jaret, Nathan, and Morgan; great grandson, Weston; brothers: Delbert and Roy "Tommy" Griffith; and his sisters, Ivazee, Shirley, Nadine, Flonnie, Opal, and Ethel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Odessa (nee Hill) Griffith; brothers, Arzo, Ernest, and Bill; and his sisters Pearl Mae and Edith.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 4:00 pm until the time of a funeral service at 7:00 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:00 am at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Rev. Harvey Studer and Sam Studer will co-officiate.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Sandusky Church of God, 1018 West Bogart Rd., Sandusky, OH 44870.

