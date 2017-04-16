Hannah Marguerite Tussey

She was born December 4, 1918 in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Mary (Liebegott) Tussey. She graduated from Butler High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1936 and then graduated from Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, PA as a Registered Nurse in 1940. She worked there as an operating room nurse before joining the Army Nurse Corps in 1942.

She retired from active service in 1972 as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving as an operating room nurse during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Marguerite's military career led her to serve in France, Italy, Korea, Vietnam and Africa.

In World War II, she was in Sissone, France operating on casualties from the Battle of the Bulge where she earned the first of five Battle Stars. In 2004, Marguerite was one of 100 World War II veterans invited by the French government to attend the sixtieth anniversary of D-Day to receive France's most prestigious military honor, the Legion of Merit. In Vietnam, she was assigned to a MASH hospital northwest of Saigon, where she experienced regular Vietcong rocket and mortar attacks. In Vietnam, she earned four Battle Stars. Her other awards include the U.S. military Legion of Merit medal, the Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, two Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals and the Vietnam Veterans first female winner of its Veteran of the Year award.

She was a member of the Army Nurse Corps, the Retired Army Officer's Association, American Legion , Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

After retirement she lived in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and cared for her Mother for 16 years. She moved to Norwalk, Ohio in 2008 where she lived at the Carriage House then since 2015 at Norwalk Memorial Home. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and Bible study. She was an avid reader. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her nephew, Robert Tussey of Norwalk, OH, great nephew, Michael (Cecilia)Tussey of Ft. Wayne, IN, great nieces, Karen Ritchey of Hilliard, OH., and Diane Tussey of Sandusky, OH., a great-great niece, and five great-great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary (Liebegott) Tussey, by her brother, Paul Tussey, and niece, Carol Tussey.

Friends may call Friday, April 21, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Ann Marshall will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery, Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Lutheran Church Youth Fund, 243 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.