Timothy Eads

He was born January 28, 1968 in Bellevue, the son of Jack Eads and Alma “Jane” (Moffett) Eads. He had struggled several years with Crohn's disease.

Tim was a member of Eagles Aerie 490 in Bellevue and had previously been active in the Bellevue Society of the Arts. He participated in several plays but a couple of his favorites were Noises Off and Arsenic and Old Lace.

Tim’s large personality could draw a crowd and often leave all laughing uncontrollably. Although he really enjoyed getting together with friends, he most enjoyed spending time with his family. He just loved being with his wife and children. Tim also enjoyed watching several types of sporting events. He was an avid and loyal fan of the Browns. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR. His favorite driver was Terry Labonte. In addition to watching sports, Tim was a large collector of sports memorabilia and loved riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah (Blossom), whom he married July 12, 1997 at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, Ind.; two children, Rendall Eads of North Hollywood, Calif. and Courtney (Sean Anthony) Eads of Gahanna; and three brothers, Randy (Pam) Eads of Monroeville, Wayne (Annette) Eads of Columbia, S.C., and Mike Eads of Monroeville.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Wyatt Jack Eads; and brother, Roger Dale Eads.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, and from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St., Bellevue, where a service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.