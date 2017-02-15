logo

Robert L. Tittle

• Yesterday at 6:30 PM

BERLIN HEIGHTS — Robert L. Tittle, 64 of Berlin Heights, passed away on February 14, 2017 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. He was born on March 17, 1952 in Sandusky and has lived in Berlin Heights his entire life. Bob was a 1970 graduate of Edison High School and EHOVE. He served as the Village Zoning Inspector and served on the Berlin Twp. Fire Department for many years. He also served on the Board of Directors for Erie Rural Water. He owned Village Pizza Barn in Berlin Heights, Lagrange and New London. He enjoyed collecting toy trucks, crafts and Coca-Cola memorabilia. Bob was also known for hosting the "Berlin Heights Coffee Shop" in his shed at home, affectionately known as "Bob's Shed".

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (Stoddard), his son Jacob (Lisa) Tittle, of Berlin Heights, sisters Olivia (Jerry) Hinman, of Berlin Heights, and Rose Lea Hale, of Omaha, NE, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Buttercup.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Helen (Tettaton) Tittle, a brother Henry "Hank" Tittle, and a sister Audrey Tittle.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Berlin Heights Baptist Church on 85 East Main Street, Berlin Heights. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.