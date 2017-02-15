Kathryn N. Wheeler

She was born August 31, 1922 in Clay County, Texas to the late Emery Charles and Alma (Dawdy) Newton. Mrs. Wheeler was employed at Westinghouse in Norwalk and for 15 years was the care taker of Camp Todimeca (a Methodist camp). She enjoyed playing cards, events the grandchildren were involved in and in her earlier years attended Cleveland sporting events with her husband.

Mrs. Wheeler was married October 29, 1945 to Niles “Spike” Wheeler who preceded her in death on September 6, 2002.

Mrs. Wheeler is survived by her son: Clint (Shirley) Wheeler of Wellington, daughter: Karen (Robert) Campbell of Columbiana, 6 grandchildren: Craig Wheeler, Brian (Angelique) Wheeler, Shari Rice, Nathan (Jennifer) Campbell, Matthew (Joni) Campbell and Robert (Colleen) Campbell. 12 great grandchildren: Micah and Alden Wheeler, Colton and Austin Rice, Ethan, Jillian, Katherine, Elise, Evelyn, Felix, Killian, and Cyrus Campbell.

Friends may call Saturday February 18, 2017 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 at the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy Peck of the First Baptist Church, Wellington officiating. Burial will be at Greenfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Columbiana Community Foundation for the Columbiana Public Library Fund, 11 S. Main Street, Columbiana, Ohio 44408 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com