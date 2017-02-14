M. Elizabeth “Liz” Smith

She was born June 12, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Leo N. and Cathrine (Picker) Hierholzer. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her Bachelor’s of Science in Music Education. She was a switchboard operator for many years. She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts USA and was a 45 year volunteer for Erie Shores Girl Scout Council, and for 25 years she was a driving force behind Norwalk’s Girl Scout Day Camp. She was a recipient of the Thanks Badge, which is the highest award in Girl Scouting.

She volunteered for the United Fund, Salvation Army soup kitchen, participated in crop walk, visited shut-ins at nursing homes, was an MDA Volunteer and a member of Huron County Democratic Party and a poll worker. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and served on parish council, renovation committee, finance council, funeral luncheons and parish festival committees , office aide at St. Mary's, former Eucharistic minister and liaison for the Toledo Diocesan Association for the parish. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Yellowstone Park and heli-hiking in the Canadian Rockies, white water rafting on the New River in West Virginia and the Snake River in Idaho, Orient Express trip from Vienna to Paris, entire tour of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton. Liz is smiling now, not to be living during the Trump Presidency.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Raymond) Lucal of Norwalk, David (Cindy) Smith of Norwalk; grandchildren, Nathan Lucal of Norwalk, Shannon Ewell of Maumee, USMC Sgt. Nathan Ewell of Okinawa and Nanette Sanchez of OK; siblings, Mary Virginia (Robert) Smith of FL, Edward (Barbara) Hierholzer of FL, Mary Margaret O’Shea of FL, Mary Agnes Hierholzer of Toledo, John (Connie) Hierholzer of GA and Mary Specht of FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Lucal; and sister, Mary Cathrine Hierholzer.

Friends may call on Friday, where a rosary will be recited at 3:00 P.M. followed by visitation until 8:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Norwalk with the Rev. Gilbert Mascarenhas officiating. Visitors are requested to wear red to celebrate Liz's life. Private interment will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Church, 38 W League Street, Norwalk, OH 44857, Senior Enrichment Services, 350 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences at norwalkfuneral.com.