Clifton “Tony” Lewis

Tony was born June 13, 1943 in West Hamlin, West Virginia; he was the son of the late Winford and Mary (Hoskinson) Lewis. He moved to Ohio in 1957 and attended South Central High School.

He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Tony was an independent truck driver; he also drove for Dutch Maid Logistics and Industrial Powder Coatings in Norwalk. He was a welder for Plymouth Locomotive, Shelby Standard Tube and Voisard Manufacturing in Shiloh.

Tony was a former member of the American Legion in Plymouth, VFW in Shelby and the Shelby Eagles.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Angie Siesel, Nita Jo Beverly, Frank Combs, Mike Combs, Geneva Burns and Rick Sullivan; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Roberts of Willard, Frances (Wayman) Musick of Ontario, Jane (Gene) Dumbaugh of Mt. Gilead, Jim (Judy) Lewis of Shelby, Brenda (Richard) Damron of Martinsville and Steve (Judy) Lewis of Attica; sister-in-law, Cozetta Sargent; brother-in-law, Richard Rhine and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his stepsons, Bob Combs and Charles Lazar; stepdaughter, Tracy Combs; sisters, Evelyn Rhine, Cozetta Adkins, Betty Ruth Sargent and Patricia Gail Lewis and brother, Harold Sargent.

His family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday with Pastor Kurt Barman officiating. Burial will follow in Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich.

If desired, memorial contributions in Tony’s name can be given to the Ripley Church, 4130 South Edwards Road, Greenwich. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.