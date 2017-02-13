Dennis R. Schultz

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Wanda (Gibbs), his children Lisa (Jay) Middendorf, of Florence, KY, Keith (Monica) Schultz, of Arvada, CO, Michelle (Franz) Atschreiter, of Lakewood, Melissa (Matt) Chorba, of Columbus, Kimberly Mannin and fiance Anthony Watson, of Berlin Heights, siblings Richard, of Elyria, John, of Sandusky, Loren, of New London, Katherine Jines, of Cedar Creek, TX, and Evonne Kohon, of Austin, TX, 22 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary (Fries) Schultz, his son Dennis R.S. Schultz, and a brother Ronald.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights, where services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am. Bishop Donald Perdue will be officiating.

Online condolences can be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.