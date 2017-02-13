logo

BERLIN HEIGHTS — Dennis R. Schultz, 77, of Berlin Heights passed away on February 11, 2017 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He was born on June 29, 1939 in Lorain and has lived in Berlin Heights for 38 years. He was a 1957 graduate of South Amherst High School. He retired from General Motors Sandusky plant in 1993. He enjoyed computers, being outdoors, spending time with his family, and visiting covered bridges. Dennis was a devoted patriot to his country. He was a member of the Sandusky Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Wanda (Gibbs), his children Lisa (Jay) Middendorf, of Florence, KY, Keith (Monica) Schultz, of Arvada, CO, Michelle (Franz) Atschreiter, of Lakewood, Melissa (Matt) Chorba, of Columbus, Kimberly Mannin and fiance Anthony Watson, of Berlin Heights, siblings Richard, of Elyria, John, of Sandusky, Loren, of New London, Katherine Jines, of Cedar Creek, TX, and Evonne Kohon, of Austin, TX, 22 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary (Fries) Schultz, his son Dennis R.S. Schultz, and a brother Ronald.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights, where services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am. Bishop Donald Perdue will be officiating.

Online condolences can be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.