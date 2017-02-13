Arthur L. Hillman

He was born July 15, 1930 in Penfield Township, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 37th Infantry Division and served in the Ohio National Guard after discharge. Arthur was employed by Box Board Packaging, Norwalk prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Norwalk, V.F.W. Post 2743, Norwalk, the Moose Lodge in Norwalk and enjoyed playing Santa Claus over the years.

He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Martha) Hillman, Thomas (Debbie) Hillman, both of Norwalk; one step-son, Timothy McKinney of Richmond, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Melissa Hillman, Michelle (Travis) Albright, Kenneth Hillman II, Megan (Nate) Meagrow, Mary Hillman, Derrick (Ashley) Hillman, Loren (Brandon) Schild, Kristen McKinney, Sarah (Liam) Benton; 10 great grandchildren; one sister, Lydia Myers of Mansfield; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his three wives, Margaret, Marilyn and Sarah; his parents, Toombs & Lydia (Bleicher) Hillman; three brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 5:00- 8:00 PM at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, February 17, 2017 in the funeral home. The Rev. Ann Marshall, of St. Peter Lutheran Church, will officiate. Entombment will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services, 505 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky.

Condolences may be shared with the family at norwalkfuneral.com.