Robert J. Moyer

He was born May 13, 1924 in Findlay to Roger J. and Lura (Jacobs) Moyer. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1942 and served in the Army during World War II.

Mr. Moyer was a craftsman. Whether working with wood or metal, his talents were unmatched. Over the years, he crafted many things; most notable were his cannons. He enjoyed replicating scale models of cannons, and they are still in production today. He also crafted many lighthouses and enjoyed farming.

By trade, Bob was a welder. He had worked at New Departure, Klein Steel, and then retired from Ford. He was the owner and operator of Moyer Brass Foundry in Tiffin. Because of his great attention to detail, he also was the sexton for Bishop Seybert Cemetery for many years.

On Feb. 19, 1949, he married Geraldine "Gerry" (Souder). They were members of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Flat Rock. Moyer served as a trustee there.

He is survived by his children: James R. "Jim" (Kimberly) Moyer of Fremont; Janet L. (Hal) Michaels of Clyde; Keith L. (Gail) Moyer of Tiffin; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Thomas of Mansfield, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Grace Moyer of Findlay.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gerry on July 27, 2003; his daughter, Linda Jean Moyer on March 10, 1970; and his siblings: Phyllis (Evan) Anderson; John Moyer; Shirley Bailey; and Harold Moyer.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Flat Rock with Daniel Moyer officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Seybert Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ebenezer United Methodist Church or Hospice of Promedica Hospital.

