Jake Hartman

He was an awesome man, a star, and a friend to everyone. He was an incredible welder and fabricator. He was an artist in many ways.

Jake lived life to the fullest every day and brought laughter to everyone. He had a fantastic memory and always shared stories and experiences. He lived with a broken heart after losing his best friend…his Dad. Family meant everything to Jake. He would have given the shirt off his back to a stranger. As a teenager, he saved a neighbor boy from drowning. He took pride in his work and there wasn’t anything that he couldn’t do. He was proud to have been a part of the group that built the pulling truck “Alter Ego”.

He worked as a welder/fabricator for Dave Price Metal Works for 14 years. He most recently worked concrete and construction. He designed and built his own motorcycle. Jake loved music and concerts. He could name many bands and musicians. He enjoyed following his uncles pulling tractors, riding motorcycles, cutting wood with family, and being around his friends. He missed his dog “Jastin”.

He will be deeply missed, remembered, and will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Jacqueline (nee Auble); brothers, Fred and Kathy (nee Carroll), Jericho and Erika (nee Kohler), Harley and Jenna (nee Ruggles), Conan and Katelyn (nee Fisher), of Castalia, Garrett, Bryce, Trey and Zebulin and sister, Sadie all of New London; paternal grandparents, Fred and Marilyn Hartman; aunts, Sue (Ivan) Roberts of Wellington, Guinevere (Wayne) Gregory of Sullivan, Janette (Randal) Adkins of Wellington, Wendy (Keigm) Parobek of West Salem and Lisa (Armondo) Garcia of Willard; uncles, Lawrence (Pam) Hall of Vermilion, John Hall of Illinois, Leonard (Dorothy) Auble of Wellington, Thomas (Hadejah) Auble of Michigan and William (Veronica) Hartman of New London. Jake also had many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly, along with many great aunts and uncles and a special Godfather, Scott Ganz.

Jake was preceded in death by his father, Fred Hartman, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Harold “Jake” and Phyllis Auble; paternal grandparents, Anna and R.B. Fallen; uncle Daniel Hall and aunt, Gwendolyn (Thomas) McMahon.

His family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hileman Building, 8 Blake Street, New London, (in the New London Recreation Park). Burial will follow in Fitchville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Eastman Funeral Home in care of the family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.