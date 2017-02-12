Helen Joan (Brooks) Alford

She was born on April 29, 1927 to the late William and Mina (Reichert) Brooks in Willard, Ohio. Helen graduated from Attica High School in 1945. She graduated from White Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio in 1948. She enrolled as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.

She eloped with Allen R. Alford on a very snowy November 24, 1950 in Angola, Indiana. They resided in Willard for many years before moving to Minford, Ohio in 1976. She worked at the Willard Hospital as a Registered Nurse before becoming a homemaker. Helen was an avid reader and letter writer throughout her years. Her family and friends were always the center of her attention.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and is survived by sons, David (Susan) Alford of Lady Lake, Florida, Bill (Patty) Alford of Monroeville, Ohio, and John (Jocelyn) Alford of Dublin, Ohio. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (George) Ginter of Bloomdale, Ohio and is survived by her brother, Glenn (Carolyn) Brooks of Attica, Ohio.

Visitation will be held starting at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Grace United Methodist Church in Willard. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or the Grace United Methodist Church in Willard.