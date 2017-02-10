Brenda L. Montgomery

She was born June 23, 1950 in Willard and was a 1968 graduate of Norwalk High School. Brenda’s hobbies included spending time with her family, cooking and going to garage sales.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Carl R. Montgomery; two daughters, Kelly Montgomery of Castalia and Lorie Moore of California; one son, Ronald (Alana) Mason of Michigan; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Barrett of Norwalk and Linda (Bob) Oddo of Bellevue; one brother, Danny (Kim) Skinner of Heath, Ohio; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwayne & Alice Mae (Garner) Skinner.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Condolences may be shared with the family at norwalkfuneral.com.