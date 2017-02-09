Thomas Linville “TL” Clemons

TL was born June 19, 1934 in Salyersville, Kentucky. He was the son of Woodrow and Dosha (Risner) Clemons. At age 7 his family moved from Kentucky to Huron County, Ohio. TL has resided on his family’s farm in Willard since 1947. After graduating from North Fairfield High School in 1953, he attended Miami University of Oxford, Ohio. TL taught school at Berlin Milan Schools for 6 years and in the early 60’s he was a substitute teacher for New London and South Central Schools. He was also a lifelong farmer.

On June 19, 1956, TL married Janet (Freed) Clemons and together they shared 60 wonderful years together.

TL was a member of the Huron County Park Board and Farm Bureau. He served as a past President and board member for South Central Schools. Enjoying politics, he was a proud supporter and member of the Huron County Democratic Party. TL served as the campaign manager for Tom Kilbane, past County Commissioner.

He enjoyed baseball.

TL is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Sherron (George) Edge, Kevin (Debbie) Clemons, Curtis (DeAnn) Clemons, Mallory (Deb) Clemons and P. Scott (Pam) Clemons; 14 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Karen Seidel.

Friends may call Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Eastman Funeral Home, New London with Pastor Timothy McCollum officiating. A burial will follow in North Fairfield Cemetery.

