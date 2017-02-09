Roy “Frank” Franklin Oswalt

He was born in Eudora, Mississippi. Feb 5, 1941. He served in the Navy, and then worked for Ford Motor Co. in Lorain and Avon Lake from 1966 to 1987 when he retired. He loved going to his Masonic meetings. He belonged to Blue Lodge Gibson 301 in Wakeman, Wakeman Chapter 177, Norwalk Council 24, Norwalk Commandery 18, and Blue Steel Lodge in Amherst. Frank was the recipient of the Knight York Cross of Honor.

He is survived by his wife, Rose (Howard) Oswalt, son, Tom Hall (Char), Amherst, daughter Joyce (Mark) Kayser, New London, and daughter Mary Harmon of Wakeman. Five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Brothers W.A. Oswalt of Horn Lake, MS, Jackie Oswalt of Memphis, TN, sister Clara Paulson of Oakland, TN.

Preceded in death by his parents, A.R. Oswalt and Margarette (Gordon) Oswalt, brother Leon Oswalt, great granddaughter Marissa Harmon.

Friends may call on Saturday from 3:00 until the time of Masonic Services at 7:00 pm at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Masonic Lodge #301